Fire restrictions put in place for Edmonton

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services issued a fire restriction prohibiting open burning and fireworks that will remain in effect until further notice.

Backyard fire pits and recreational cook stoves are allowed, provided they are used with caution, the city said in an advisory Monday. Fire pits must meet requirements of the fire pit bylaw.

The decision to impose a restriction on open burning and fireworks was prompted by the fire weather index, which is currently rated at extreme, the city said.

The index takes into account temperature, wind conditions, humidity and precipitation levels.

The city said it will "emphasize compliance over enforcement," but said anyone who doesn't comply with the restriction may be subject to fines or charges if the activity causes a safety issue. Fines may include costs for emergency services.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services will continue to monitor the fire weather index rating to determine necessary precautions, the city said.

If conditions change, the city may impose a fire ban.

A ban would prohibit the use of backyard fire pits, cooking stoves in parks, and barbecues using solid fuels such as wood and charcoal briquettes.

The City of Beaumont, south of Edmonton, issued a fire advisory Monday. All existing fire permits remain valid but no new ones will be issued.

Sturgeon County has had a fire restriction in place since May 23.

More information about fire bans in Alberta can be found here, or by calling 311.