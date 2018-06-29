Exploding propane tanks suspected cause of fire near motel

Exploding propane tanks are believed to have caused a fire by the Patricia Motel Thursday night in east central Edmonton.

Emergency crews were called to 7730 101 Avenue around 11:30 p.m. in the Forest Heights neighbourhood, after reports of two loud explosions.

Police patrolling in the area heard the blasts, which could be heard as far away as downtown.

Two large explosions behind the Patricia Motel just a few minutes ago. Sent debris flying at least a hundred feet into the air. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/t4qLJ4PzRO">pic.twitter.com/t4qLJ4PzRO</a> —@BahuWrites

An Edmonton police spokesperson said the propane tanks were in a shed behind the motel.

The shed caught fire, and trees behind the property caught fire but the flames did not reach the motel, police said.

It took fire crews about half an hour to extinguish the fire.

Arson investigators were on scene but as of early Friday morning, had not confirmed the cause of the fire or if it was deliberately set.

Police did not receive any reports of injuries.