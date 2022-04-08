Investigation begins after natural gas pipeline leak, fire reported in northwest Alberta

A federal investigation has begun after natural gas leaking from a pipeline in northwestern Alberta caught fire Thursday.

A team of Transportation Safety Board (TSB) investigators is being deployed to the Nova Gas Transmission Line site near Fox Creek, Alta., a town about 260 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, stated a TSB news release on Friday.

"A natural gas leak and ignition was reported ... near Fox Creek," a spokesperson said in a statement to CBC News.

No injuries were reported, CBC News was told.

Investigators are expected to arrive Friday, where they will document the scene, take photos and determine the next steps. They will also "meet with different parties involved in the occurrence," the statement said.

A fire was reported in the area Thursday but it has since been extinguished, the Canada Energy Regulator said in a statement issued on social media.

CER will also be sending inspection officers and emergency management staff to the scene, west of the town. They will monitor the incident as well as oversee the company's response, it said in its statement.

Any environmental damage that may have been caused will be investigated once CER staff have access to the site, the agency said.

The Nova Gas Transmission Line network is owned by TC Energy and spans 24,494 kilometres, according to the TC Energy website. It connects natural gas production in western Canada to domestic and export markets.