Four children sent to hospital, father in critical condition after Mill Woods house fire

A father was sent to hospital in critical condition and his four children had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire Wednesday in Mill Woods.

The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damages, Edmonton Fire Rescue said in a statement Thursday.

About 30 firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls Wednesday afternoon about the fire at 18th Avenue and 35th Street.

The man and his four children were rescued from the home and transported to hospital by EMS, fire rescue spokesperson Brittany Lewchuk said. The children were treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Alberta Health Services said Thursday it would not provide an update on the father's condition once he was in hospital.

Crews arrived at the house around 4:14 p.m., within three minutes of the initial call, Lewchuk said. The fire was deemed under control just after 5 p.m. and fully extinguished at 7:57 p.m.

The fire was confined to the main floor of the house, with smoke damage throughout, Lewchuk said. Damages are an estimated $180,000 to the home and $20,000 to contents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Edmonton Fire Rescue services is encouraging people to install smoke alarms on every level of the home and test them monthly.