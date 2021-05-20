6 people taken to hospital after house fire in Mill Woods

Six people were taken to hospital Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out at a home in the Mill Woods neighourhood, Alberta Health Services said.

One man was taken to University of Alberta hospital in critical condition and five children were taken to the Stollery Children's Hospital as a precaution, AHS said.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services originally said four children were taken to hospital but AHS later clarified there were five.

Crews arrived at the house at 18th Avenue and 35th Street at 4:14 p.m., an EFRS spokesperson said.

The fire was deemed under control just after 5 p.m. but was not considered extinguished.

The fire is currently under investigation. Preliminary accounts indicate the fire likely started on the first floor but it's too early to say how it started.

Fire services says there is extensive damage on the inside of the house.