Fire in northeast Edmonton destroys home, damages 4 others
All residents safely evacuated without injuries
A fire in northeast Edmonton destroyed one home, extensively damaged two others and caused heat damage to two more on Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were alerted to the fire at 137th Avenue and 37th Street just before 7:30 a.m., a news release from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.
All residents were safely evacuated and nobody was hurt, the release said.
Fire investigators were still on scene at 10 a.m.