Explosion, fire destroy house in north Edmonton
An explosion and fire destroyed a house in north Edmonton Monday. Nobody was injured, a fire official said.

Front door blown off, windows blown out

CBC News ·
This house at 120th Avenue and 102nd Street was destroyed Monday by an explosion and fire. (CBC)

An explosion and fire destroyed a house Monday in the Westwood neighbourhood of north Edmonton.

Nobody was injured, a fire official said.

Just after 11:30 a.m., fire crews responded to reports of a house fire and explosion at 120th Avenue and 102nd Street.

The first crew arrived within three minutes, district fire chief Tim Famulak said at the scene.

The house was engulfed in flames. The front door had been blown off by the explosion, Famulak said. Windows were blown out as well.

"It was fully involved," Famulak said of the blaze. "It was through the roof quite rapidly."

Five fire crews mounted a "defensive attack" to protect other structures around the house, he added.

Indications are that nobody was inside the house at the time.

"We've done a primary search and now we're just knocking down hot spots, getting it ready for the investigation to be undertaken," Famulak said.

A firefighter tackles a fire that destroyed a north Edmonton house on Monday. (CBC)

