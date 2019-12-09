Monday morning fire damages Edson car dealership

A car dealership in Edson was seriously damaged by fire Monday morning.

Fire crews were called to the Edson Chrysler dealership at 7440 4th Ave. around 3:30 a.m., Edson fire Chief Tyler Robinson told CBC News in an email.

When firefighters arrived at the dealership the showroom and office area were fully involved, Robinson said.

Fire crews from Yellowhead County were called in to assist.

As of 7:30 a.m., the fire was contained and under control, Robinson said. Crews are expected to remain on scene throughout the morning to extinguish hot spots.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Edson is about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.