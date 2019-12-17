Skip to Main Content
Crews battle fire at potato farm north of Spruce Grove
Parkland County Fire Services are fighting a structure fire on a potato farm on the north side of Highway 16.

Fire contained to storage building on farm

Black smoke billows from a fire at a potato farm on the north side of Highway 16, west of Century Road on Tuesday. (Trevor Norris/Twitter)

Fire crews were called to the fire at Range Road 273 and Township Road 532 just north of Spruce Grove, about 30 kilometres west of Edmonton, at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

The fire was contained to a storage building on the farm. 

No injuries were reported in the fire, said Parkland County spokesperson Sarah Mate. 

No animals were in or near the building at the time of the fire.

Parkland County officials are asking the public to stay clear of the location as crews continued to work on extinguishing the fire late Tuesday morning. 

