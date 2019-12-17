Crews battle fire at potato farm north of Spruce Grove

Parkland County Fire Services are fighting a structure fire on a potato farm on the north side of Highway 16.

Fire crews were called to the fire at Range Road 273 and Township Road 532 just north of Spruce Grove, about 30 kilometres west of Edmonton, at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

IMPORTANT: Parkland County Fire Services are fighting a fire on the north side of Hwy 16, west of Century Rd (Rge Rd 273 and Twp Rd 532). Please avoid the area. More information will be posted as it becomes available. —@ParklandCounty

The fire was contained to a storage building on the farm.

No injuries were reported in the fire, said Parkland County spokesperson Sarah Mate.

No animals were in or near the building at the time of the fire.

Parkland County officials are asking the public to stay clear of the location as crews continued to work on extinguishing the fire late Tuesday morning.