Fire crews battle blaze at west-Edmonton commercial building

Thirteen fire and rescue crews are battling a blaze at a commercial building in west Edmonton on Friday afternoon.

Edmonton Fire and Rescue received the call of a fire at 100th Avenue and 168th Street at around 1:30 p.m. and arrived on scene minutes later, spokesperson said in an email.

Photographs from the scene showed flames and billowing black smoke rising from a commercial building. A sign on the front of the building reads Fireplace and Stove Centre.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area, as 100th Avenue is closed to traffic between 166th Street and 169th Street.