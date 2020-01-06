Fire at Edson Honda dealership thought to be suspicious, say RCMP
RCMP say a fire at the Edson Honda dealership late last month was suspicious.
Police not certain whether fire related to Edson Chrsyler Dodge Jeep dealership fire 3 weeks earlier
The fire on Dec. 30 came three weeks after a deliberately set fire destroyed the Edson Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership and a vehicle was torched in the town.
However, while the first two fires are linked, it's not known if the Edson Honda fire was related, said RCMP in a news release Monday.
Damage to the building was estimated at around $1 million.
Edson is about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.