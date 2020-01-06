Fire at Edson Honda dealership thought to be suspicious, say RCMP

A fire late last month at the Edson Honda dealership was suspicious, RCMP say.

The fire on Dec. 30 came three weeks after a deliberately set fire destroyed the Edson Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership and a vehicle was torched in the town.

However, while the first two fires are linked, it's not known if the Edson Honda fire was related, said RCMP in a news release Monday.

Damage to the building was estimated at around $1 million.

Edson is about 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.