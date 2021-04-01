One man dead, another injured after workplace incident at Finning in west Edmonton

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating after a workplace incident at a Finning Canada location in west Edmonton left one man dead and another injured.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon, OHS spokesperson Natasha McKenzie said in a statement.

"Two workers were injured. One worker has died," the statement said.

EMS attended a call at 104th Avenue and 180th Street on Wednesday afternoon, Alberta Health Services said.

One man was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

Another man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, AHS said.

EMS transported two people to hospital. One later died. (David Bajer/CBC)

Finning Canada said both men were in their 40s.

"It is with great sadness that we share one of our employees who was injured while performing service to an excavator in the yard at our D18 Edmonton General Line Construction facility passed away in hospital overnight," Elisha McCallum, director of communications for Finning Canada, said in a statement.

The other employee sustained leg injuries, she said.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) Canada told union members about the incident in a statement Thursday morning.

"I understand this message may be difficult to process," Stan Pickthall, IAM's general vice-president for Canada, said in the statement.

"IAM Canada, and I personally, want to extend my condolences to the family, friends and the co-workers of our fallen brother.

"We understand that the company has allowed all workers to go home and has offered counselling to all."

Family of the worker who died have asked for privacy and the union won't share further details to respect their wishes, Pickthall said.