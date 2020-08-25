Skip to Main Content
Finally! Oilers foundation to draw winning 50/50 ticket Wednesday afternoon
Edmonton

Finally! Oilers foundation to draw winning 50/50 ticket Wednesday afternoon

Nineteen days after an online raffle created a frenzy of ticket buyers and a myriad of problems, the Edmonton Oilers Foundation will draw the winning ticket Wednesday.

Total jackpot stands at more than $14M after troubled Aug. 7 online raffle

CBC News ·
One lucky 50/50 ticket will be drawn Wednesday, says the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

Nineteen days after an online raffle created a ticket-buying frenzy that resulted in a myriad of problems, the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation will finally draw the winning ticket Wednesday.

The winning ticket from the Friday, Aug. 7 online 50/50 raffle will be drawn at 4 p.m. MT at the Oilers Entertainment Group headquarters in Edmonton, the foundation announced Tuesday.

The winning number will be posted on Twitter and at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.

The 50/50 was scheduled for the Aug. 7 match-up between the Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks. The Oilers lost and were eliminated from the series.

Online sales quickly grew to $15.2 million — a world record for sports 50/50 draws — but the servers were overwhelmed by purchase requests.

Buyers were met with slow loading times, geo-location issues and error messages. Many who tried to repurchase tickets reported being charged multiple times for the subsequent attempts.

Last week the foundation said the final pot for the record-setting raffle will be $14.3 million. The organization refunded about $900,000 to make up for technical glitches during the sales.

Wednesday's winner will walk away with half the pot. The rest will go to organizations in the community.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now