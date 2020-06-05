Thousands expected to attend anti-racism protest at Alberta Legislature on Friday

Thousands of people are expected to participate in a rally at the Alberta Legislature, joining the wave of voices across Canada and the United States in protesting the death of George Floyd.

The Fight for Equity event is an opportunity to focus on black lives and experiences as well as inequality in the justice system, said Morrel Wax, who is with the Black Lives Matter YEG, one of the organizers.

"Our goal is to fight for equity and that's across all systems that have historical trauma," Wax said. "We're hoping that those folks are ready to hear, that those privileges are ready to be checked and challenged and that we all ... you know, just figure out a path forward."

The event will get underway at 6:30 p.m., with participants meeting near the bandstand on the south side of the building. More than 2,500 people have indicated they will attend while another 2,100 have expressed interest, according to the group's Facebook page.

Organizers are urging people to bring masks, hand sanitizer and water, and to maintain physical distancing as recommended by Alberta Health Services.

"Please be aware of your surroundings as this is going to be a large event and we all need to keep each other safe," states a post on the Facebook page.

It also adds that participants should expect to see police in attendance to observe the event and that organizers don't want to see any unlawful acts.

"This is a peaceful protest!" they wrote. "Please do not pay any attention to any negativity that might occur."

Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis last Monday after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes, sparking protests in U.S. and Canadian cities calling out police brutality.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder, while three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. All four were fired last week.

A digital rally in Edmonton held earlier this week had been viewed more than 80,000 times by the following morning.