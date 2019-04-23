2nd person dies following highway crash near St. Paul, Alta.

A second person has died following a fiery two-vehicle collision last week near St. Paul, Alta.

A woman who had been trapped in her burning vehicle died in hospital on Sunday, St. Paul RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The woman was driving on Highway 29, about five kilometres east of St. Paul, on Thursday afternoon, when her vehicle struck a second vehicle.

Her vehicle burst into flames, though fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, RCMP said.

The woman was taken to hospital in Edmonton by air ambulance in critical condition.

A male passenger in one of the vehicles died at the scene.

The female driver of the second car remains in Edmonton hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police are not releasing any further information on the crash.

St. Paul is about 190 km northeast of Edmonton.