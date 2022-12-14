Field advantage: New U of A agronomy courses offer students chance to get their hands dirty

The University of Alberta has introduced two new agriculture courses designed to give students on-the-ground experience to improve their chances of finding employment.

Exploring Field Crop Agronomy and Work Experience in Agriculture were the direct result of feedback that the university received from its industry partners, said Heather Bruce, chair of the department of agricultural, food and nutritional science at the University of Alberta.

"We find that our industry partners are far more receptive to hiring our graduates if they have some sort of experiential learning or have experienced an internship or have worked for an industry partner for a short period of time."

Exploring Field Crop Agronomy is designed to provide students with a basic understanding of agriculture in Alberta.

It begins in late August with a week-long field trip around central and southern Alberta, where students have the opportunity to learn from farmers and agricultural companies. Throughout the fall semester, students hear from various guest speakers and go on further field trips.

Work Experience in Agriculture is an internship program where students work with an agricultural company from May to August.

The university selects industry partners that have a track record of hiring and successfully managing summer students. The university also monitors the student's progress throughout the summer.

One of many places students visit as they progress through the course is the Breton Plots, University of Alberta's agricultural research facility located near the eponymous village some 95 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

Miles Dyck, a professor of soil science and an academic lead at Breton Plots, said students have an opportunity to see and experience an environment that is similar to real-world commercial agriculture, but on a smaller scale.

"They're able to…get some hands-on right experience, use all of their five senses to see what's happening," he said.

"I think it does provide them with that baseline and allows them to develop some familiarity with agriculture, and so they have you know something concrete when they do have to deal with problems at a much larger commercial scale."

While the students aren't able to see the entire growing season, they can see crops that are at a relatively mature stage of their growing cycle, Dyck said, and they are able to compare the effects that different types of long-term management and treatments have on the crops.

Linda Gorim, a professor at the agriculture department at the University of Alberta, designed the courses and instructs them.

She said that the courses help give students a basic set of practical skills that are vital for further progression in that industry.

Many agriculture students come from big cities, she said, and don't necessarily have the experience of growing up on a farm.

There are also many international students with unique requirements, Gorim said, who need the practical agricultural skills and training that they will be able to put to good use in their home countries. Academic theory is not enough.

"I thought that it wasn't fair for them to come sit in classrooms, watch videos and be taught hard facts."