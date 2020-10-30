Fewer treats, but Edmonton neighbourhood still tricked out for Halloween despite pandemic

Residents living along Summerside's Grande Boulevard in Edmonton aren't letting COVID-19 trick them out of Halloween celebrations, but they have made some adjustments to ensure a safe celebration.

The elaborately decorated homes along the south Edmonton boulevard draw hundreds of children every year.

The only difference this year, is trick-or-treaters will likely have to settle for a feast of the senses as many homeowners have decided not to give out candy over concerns it could result in the spread of the virus.

For Sarah Nychka, who describes Halloween as her family's favourite holiday, it's a bit heartbreaking to not be handing out goodies.

"It was a hard decision to make. We did choose this year that we are doing a display but we are not handing out candy," she told CBC News.

"We just didn't see how it was going to be possible to follow the physical distancing guidelines and keep people safe with the numbers we typically get."

Well executed Halloween displays along Grande Boulevard draw hundreds of kids every year. (Olivier Periard/CBC)

But fear not, Halloween is far from dead and buried at the Nychka household where they have created a spooktacular display. Their home is adorned with flaming pumpkins, spooky dolls, skeletons and other ghoulish decorations.

"We kind of did change things up a little bit this year just because we thought it would be nice to give people something different," she said. "But yeah, we always have quite the display."

Nychka put her decorations up early this year to allow people more time to enjoy them and she's not alone. Many front yards have impressive displays featuring sound effects and moving parts. That's both a thrill and a relief for mom Casey Hansen and her kids.

"My littlest guy is immunocompromised so we are staying in, so I thought we would kind of beat all the traffic," she said. "It is amazing, we love Halloween."

Casey Hansen's son is immunocompromised so they're staying in on Halloween night but they were able to get out early and enjoy their neighbours' decorations. (Olivier Periard/CBC)

Hansen's family is still making the most of the occasion with plans for an indoor scavenger hunt on the big day but there will be no trick or treating.

"Some people are but we're just kind of playing it on the safe side," she said. "We're still really excited, COVID can't take away Halloween."

Edmontonians are still encouraged to visit the boulevard on Halloween night and take in all the spooktacular decorations. Nychka and other homeowners just ask that people remember to follow health guidelines.

"If we start getting crowds we are going to obviously shut down some of our displays until the crowds disperse, we don't want to be encouraging people to squish together," she said.

"That way people can come and walk or drive by and do it safely and still really enjoy it."