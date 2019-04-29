Manslaughter trial told about 'explosion' of fentanyl-related deaths in Alberta

An Alberta forensic toxicologist says SzymonKalich died soon after taking a lethal dose of fentany more than three years ago.

Dr. Craig Chatterton testified Thursday at the manslaughter trial of Jordan Yarmey, who is accused of trafficking in fentanyl and providing fentanyl to Kalich.

Chatterton determined there was a lethal concentration of 12.9 micrograms per litre of fentanyl in the 33-year-old's system.

Once ingested, the drug is absorbed in the body and distributed throughout. It breaks down leaving a metabolite known as norfentanyl.

Chatterton found there was a much lower concentration of norfentanyl at 2.6 micrograms per litre.

"That indicates the individual in question has probably died shortly after taking fentanyl," Chatterton testified. "The body hasn't had much time to break down fentanyl to norfentanyl."

Chatterton, qualified as an expert witness, told the Court of Queen's Bench trial Kalich likely died within four to five hours of taking the drug, though it could have happened much sooner.

Chatterton had included Kalich's case in a paper about fentanyl-related deaths published in the research journal Forensic Science International.

Witnesses have said Yarmey claimed he found the body of Szymon Kalich on his living room couch when he awoke on Jan. 27, 2016. (Court Exhibit/Edmonton Police Service )

The court has heard Yarmey discovered the Kalich's body on his living room couch on the afternoon of Jan. 27, 2016, then dragged the body into the hallway of his apartment building.

Compared to other fentanyl-related deaths Chatterton has researched, the concentration of drugs in Kalich's system "average" and "normal."

"Any concentration of fentanyl is dangerous and can potentially cause a threat to life," Chatterton said.

He noted the exponential increase in fentanyl-related deaths in the province since he began working in the Medical Examiner's office.

"We didn't know at the start of 2012 or 2013 it was the start of an epidemic or an outbreak," he said.

'Explosion of fentanyl-related deaths'

After reviewing the toxicology report, assistant chief medical examiner Dr. Bernard Bannach determined Kalich died of a fentanyl overdose.

"There's no other explanation for his death other than the fentanyl," Bannach testified.

Bannach also addressed the alarming rate of overdoses in Alberta.

"Fifteen to 20 years ago, we might have seen occasional fentanyl deaths," Bannach said. "But in the last four to five years, we've had an explosion of fentanyl-related deaths in this province."

Bannach estimated he's conducted more than 150 autopsies in which he determined the cause of death was fentanyl toxicity.

The Yarmey case is the first where Edmonton police have laid a manslaughter charge in relation to a fentanyl overdose death and the first of its kind to go to trial in Alberta.

Yarmey is not in custody and his trial is expected to conclude next week.