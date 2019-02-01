Skip to Main Content
Latest report shows fentanyl-related overdose deaths continue to rise in Alberta

A recent report by Alberta Health shows an upward trend of fentanyl-related deaths in the province continues.

582 Albertans died of fentanyl-related deaths in 2018, 16 more than the previous year

Alberta Health's latest opioid report shows an increase in overdose deaths related to fentanyl in Alberta. (CBC)

More Albertans died of fentanyl-related overdoses in 2018 than any previous year, says a recent report from Alberta Health.

The quarterly Alberta Opioid Response Surveillance Report released Friday states that 582 Albertans died of fentanyl-related overdoses between Jan. 1 and Nov. 11, 2018.

The number of fentanyl-related deaths has been rising every year since 2011, the earliest that Alberta began keeping statistics, when there were only six recorded deaths.

Across the province, there were 256 deaths in 2015 and 566 in 2017.

Edmonton and the North Zone were the only regions in the province to see a decrease from the previous year in fentanyl-related overdose deaths. 

Fentanyl-related overdose deaths in Alberta
20172018
Edmonton 171 166
North 55 39
Central  45 63
Calgary 267 271
South 28 43

The numbers don't include carfentanil-related overdoses.

Carfentanil is a man-made opioid that is 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 11, 2018, 149 Albertans died of carfentanil-related overdoses, down from 165 deaths in 2017.

The province's quarterly opioid reports can be found here.

