Latest report shows fentanyl-related overdose deaths continue to rise in Alberta

More Albertans died of fentanyl-related overdoses in 2018 than any previous year, says a recent report from Alberta Health.

The quarterly Alberta Opioid Response Surveillance Report released Friday states that 582 Albertans died of fentanyl-related overdoses between Jan. 1 and Nov. 11, 2018.

The number of fentanyl-related deaths has been rising every year since 2011, the earliest that Alberta began keeping statistics, when there were only six recorded deaths.

Across the province, there were 256 deaths in 2015 and 566 in 2017.

Edmonton and the North Zone were the only regions in the province to see a decrease from the previous year in fentanyl-related overdose deaths.

Fentanyl-related overdose deaths in Alberta 2017 2018 Edmonton 171 166 North 55 39 Central 45 63 Calgary 267 271 South 28 43

The numbers don't include carfentanil-related overdoses.

Carfentanil is a man-made opioid that is 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

Between Jan. 1 and Nov. 11, 2018, 149 Albertans died of carfentanil-related overdoses, down from 165 deaths in 2017.

