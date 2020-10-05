Female youth charged with murder in weekend death of girl, 13

Edmonton police have charged a female youth in relation to the death of a 13-year-old girl this weekend.

The youth has been charged with second-degree murder, police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

She cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The same law prevents naming the victim.

Just after 11 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the area of 75th Street and Mount Lawn Road on the report of an assault.

When officers arrived, they found a girl with serious injuries. She was treated and taken to hospital by paramedics, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Police are still seeking information about the girl's death. They say anyone with information can call the Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

A memorial for the victim was growing Monday at the location she was found by police. Flowers, stuffed animals, a red shoe and a homemade poster of childhood photographs of the victim were placed near a utility pole.

One note was signed by the victim's grandmother.

"You are so loved always," it said. "I will miss you forever.

"Life is not fair. You're still a baby.

"Never in a million years did I ever think I would be burying you."