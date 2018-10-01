$13M lawsuit accuses Corrections Canada of racism, sexism, bullying and intimidation

A former warden has filed a $13-million lawsuit against Correctional Service of Canada alleging her 26-year career has left her suffering from anger, depression, fear and humiliation post-traumatic stress.

The 28-page statement of claim filed Monday in Federal Court in Edmonton does not identify the woman "due to the confidential and secretive nature of law enforcement especially within Corrections [Canada]," instead giving her the pseudonym Jane Doe.

The document describes the plaintiff as a former national executive with Corrections Canada — also known as Correctional Service of Canada — and an Indo-Canadian resident of Ottawa who is "a hard-working, dedicated, high-performing employee."

The woman began her career as a psychologist in a maximum security prison in the Prairie region and over 26 years worked her way up the ranks in the correctional system.

She was subjected to racism, misogyny and sexual abuse from the start, the statement of claim alleges.

She fell victim to unwanted touching of her backside and genitals and colleagues pinched her breasts and deliberately brushed against her, the lawsuit claims.

Whenever she complained she was ignored and, often, the harassment and intimidation would grow in frequency, the document says.

She was also subjected to intimidating comments such as: "The inmates here are looking forward to getting you alone and having their way with you," and "I'd love to get up your skirt."

"There was and remains a pervasive old boys' club mentality in the manner of how the penitentiary is operated and managed," the woman says in the statement of claim.

"As persons in abusive situations learn to do, I learned to adapt and to accept abusive surroundings," she writes.

"I knew that if I did not conform to the expectations of the 'old boys' mentality of management style within Corrections Canada that I would be considered an outsider and that my career would be irreparably maligned."

Attacked by an inmate

The woman eventually got on the management track, becoming a warden at a women's prison in Ontario.

In 2007, she suffered life-threatening injuries when she was attacked by an inmate at a psychiatric facility.

She says she was made to feel she was at fault for the attack and was forced to return to work too soon.

Later that same year, she was moved to Ottawa to work at CSC national headquarters, where she was named director general for women offenders.

But the discrimination, bullying and harassment continued, she says.

The commissioner of Corrections Canada was "abusive with his power" with "a reputation for being a bully and a tyrant who unfairly intimidated and pressured people to have his way," she says in the statement of claim.

When a young female Indigenous inmate committed suicide in 2007, the commissioner told his senior management team not to speak to her, the woman alleges in her lawsuit.

"As a result of this shunning, the plaintiff took an administrative leave," the lawsuit states.

While on leave, the woman discovered she had advanced cancer.

"Her medical reports indicate that her advanced cancer was exacerbated by her stress and on-the-job duties," the statement claims.

After she returned to work she was named director of departmental security and acting director, general security.

Edmonton Institution allegations

However, when word surfaced about trouble at the Edmonton Institution about harassment and sexual harassment in 2017, she was kept in the dark, she says.

"The discussions and meetings that I know of were not about how to identify and eliminate systematic problems," she says in the lawsuit.

"Rather, the focus was more about how to ensure that a positive image of Corrections Canada was portrayed, despite management's knowledge of the problems."

She was forced to stay in Ottawa while the top two CSC officials went to Edmonton, she said.

She was later ordered by the assistant commissioner to install security systems in the homes of certain Edmonton Institution staff members with instructions not to document anything.

"I knew from the lack of information and secrecy around the instructions that something was occurring improperly and that there may have been a cover-up of some nature occurring," the woman claims in the lawsuit.

'She can't do the job'

In October 2017, an email about her was circulated among staff at national headquarters which stated: "Working with women is a HUGE challenge!!! She can't do the job. OMG it's ridiculous. She's acting only because she's a minority."

Working with women is a HUGE challenge!!! - Email circulated among CSC National HQ staff in 2017

According to the woman, the assistant commissioner of correctional operations wanted the email destroyed in case it hurt his boss's career.

Later, the assistant commissioner launched a breach of privacy investigation against the woman because she held onto a copy of the email.

When she was demoted, she decided to leave CSC.

The plaintiff now works for another government department, but claims she is scarred by the continual abuse she suffered from fellow staff and management.

The statement of claim describes their conduct as "outrageous" and says "it was intended to, and did cause the plaintiff emotional stress."

"During her tenure, the plaintiff was the subject of and witness to systematic and prolific racism, sexism, harassment and assault including bullying, intimidation and corruption tolerated and perpetuated by top senior officials within Corrections Canada," the lawsuit states.

The woman wants the civil trial to be held in Ottawa. Her lawyer is based in Edmonton.