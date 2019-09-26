What families value in the federal election: Edmonton parents weigh in

Federal parties are hoping to sway Canadian moms and dads with a slate of family-friendly promises but those pledges might not be top-of-mind when parents head to the polls on Oct. 21, a panel told CBC Radio's Edmonton AM on Thursday.

The Conservatives have promised a return of fitness and arts tax credits, the Liberals would increase the amount families receive under the Canada Child Benefit, while the NDP and Green parties are both targeting improvements in child care.

Edmonton AM hosted a panel conversation with three parents: Pam Gill, a lawyer with two children aged seven and three; John Corie, a former Wild Rose candidate, managing partner with a consulting company and father of girls aged nine and five; and Shevaun Lenes, who works at a pharmacy/pet supply shop and has children ages 15, 12 and nine.

Here is an edited excerpt from that discussion.

The family friendly promises

SL: Child care is a big issue. We've been there. I'd like to see more spaces open for more families so that they can move forward. It's difficult when you have to pay $400 or $500, $800, $1,000 for child care because it's harder to supply your family with their everyday needs.

JC: I did notice for our family when the [arts and fitness] tax credit was taken away four years ago. So that'll be nice if that was to come back.… But I don't know if they would change my mind as far as where my vote goes.

PG: It would be nice to get that tax credit back but in the grand scheme of things, we're very fortunate. Whether it's there or not, our kids will still be participating in the same activities.… I guess I'm looking at more than these little issues.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer at an event in August 2019. (Christopher Katsarov/Canadian Press)

What are the bigger issues?

PG: I'm a person of colour so it's more of the social platform that I'm looking at. I was just thinking this morning of Maslow's hierarchy of needs and it's kind of sad but I'm back to the basics: safety for myself and my kids. How are you going to keep keep my kids safe?

SL: My oldest is 15 so I'm not terribly far away from having to think of some of those more adult issues for him. I mean, in the next election he's going to be able to vote. So he's he's probably going to be looking at [climate, social and economic] issues as well. For me it's just a case of trying to figure out where I land, on which side, because everybody seems to be offering something that seems as a benefit in the future.

JC: Economic issues are very important. I'm looking to my kids — and someday their kids — who would want a prosperous country where we can all succeed. So things that are more broad than specific targeted tax cuts or benefits are much more important to me.

Brownface: When leaders let you down

PG: I really am having a hard time with it and I just generally really sad. [Liberal leader Justin Trudeau] is an educator and the son of a former prime minister. I mean, he apologized but I'm disappointed. It just hit really close to where I live.

JC: Is that a helpful or a less-helpful thing as the leader of our country? I would say that's in the less-helpful category. We're looking for a leader to set an example — for other countries hopefully to follow and also for ourselves.

SL: We've tried very hard to teach our kids to respect people. It doesn't matter what's different about them. You don't always have to agree. You just have to have a modicum of respect.

Vote as a parent?

SL: I have to look at the perspective. My husband does work in oil and gas. So you know I definitely don't want to see it go backwards as far as the environmental impacts go. But at the same time I also don't want him to be losing his job.

JC: It's a weighted decision between professional career, family or other competing factors. To me it's about trying to assess those different things and say, "What sort of future do I want for my family?"

PG: My vote is definitely going to be as a parent. I mean, my kids take up 110 per cent of my brain power most days.