Federal election 2021: What you need to know to cast your vote in Edmonton

Polls for the 44th federal general election open today in Alberta at 7:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Here's what you need to know before heading to the polls.

Where do I vote?

You can find your electoral district on Elections Canada's website.

Am I eligible and what do I need to vote?

You must be a Canadian citizen and at least 18 years old to vote in the election.

There are three options to prove your identity and address:

Show either your driver's licence or another card issued by a Canadian government that shows your name, photo and address. Show two pieces of ID. Both must have your name and one must have your address. If you don't have ID, you can vote if you declare your identity and address in writing. You must also have someone who knows you and who is assigned to your polling station vouch for you.

What pandemic measures are in place?

Alberta's new public health measures do not affect the voting process, according to Alberta Health spokesperson Tom McMillan, but Elections Canada has pandemic measures of its own.

Poll workers will be wearing masks and voters will find hand sanitizer stations, physical distancing markers and plexiglass barriers at polling stations.

When you vote, you'll receive a single-use pencil to mark your ballot, but you can also bring your own pencil or pen.

Elections Canada says voters who refuse to wear masks where they are required will be refused entry to polling stations, but people who have exemptions will be allowed inside.

Proof of vaccination is not required to vote.

How can I follow the results?

Online at CBCNews.ca

On TV, starting at 4:30 p.m. MT, as well as on CBC Gem, the CBC News app and the CBC News YouTube Page

On the radio, starting at 5 p.m. MT on CBC Radio One (93.9 FM in Edmonton), the CBC Listen app and streaming online.

Ridings to watch

In 2019, Conservative candidates won all but one riding in Alberta, with the NDP's Heather McPherson winning the seat in Edmonton Strathcona.

Conservative candidates won by larger margins in rural ridings during the last election. Watch for closer races in battleground Edmonton ridings like Edmonton Mill Woods and Edmonton Centre, which the Conservatives took from the Liberals in the last election.

When will results be ready?

"We may not know the results right away — especially if things are close," said Andy Knight, a distinguished professor of political science at the University of Alberta.

Elections Canada has said that it could take two to five days to count every mail-in ballot. Slightly more than 1.2 million Canadians requested special voting kits, which can be mailed.

Get live federal election results and analysis on Sept. 20 with CBCNews.ca, CBC TV, Gem and CBC Radio. Find full details on how to watch, listen and read here.