Fecal bacteria prompts health warning for lake west of Edmonton

Elevated levels of fecal bacteria in Hasse Lake west of Edmonton have prompted Alberta Health Services to warn against swimming or wading.

Testing of the lake water at a beach found elevated levels of fecal bacteria, AHS said Friday in a water-quality advisory.

At current levels, contact with lake water may result in gastrointestinal illness, AHS said.

Skin, ear and eye infections are also a possibility for people who come in contact with the water.

The advisory for Hasse Lake will remain in effect until further notice, AHS said.

The lake, in Parkland County, is about 60 kilometres west of Edmonton.

A similar warning for Hasse Lake was issued in 2012.

In the water-quality advisory issued Friday, AHS reminded visitors and residents never to drink or cook with untreated water directly from any lake or reservoir, because fecal bacteria and other water-borne organisms can cause vomiting and diarrhea.