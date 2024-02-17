A Canadian father is shell shocked after learning his 24-year-old daughter was killed in Scotland and her boyfriend has been charged with murder.

According to Scottish police, Claire Leveque was killed in the Sandness area of the Shetland Islands, a remote archipelago in the northern United Kingdom. It has a population of roughly 23,000.

"This is the sickest thing you could possibly imagine," said father Clint Leveque.

Claire is originally from Westlock, Alta., a small community approximately 90 kilometres north of Edmonton.

Her father said she travelled to the Shetland Islands late last year with her boyfriend, Aren Pearson, who is from the area.

The Crown Office in Scotland said Pearson, who has a local address, has been charged with murder. He appeared in court on Thursday.

The pair met in Edmonton and started dating last summer, according to her father.

In a press release, Scottish police said officers responded to a report of a disturbance earlier this week and pronounced Leveque dead at the scene.

Scottish court records show that Pearson made no plea, was remanded into custody and is expected to make another court appearance in the coming week.

'Things really aren't adding up,' says woman's father

For Clint, there are many unanswered questions.

He said he received strange text messages Sunday from Pearson, indicating something was wrong in the relationship and that flights were booked for the couple to return to Canada.

"Things aren't really adding up," he said.

For now, Clint said he is focused on the positive things about his daughter in this dark situation.

"Being happy and doing things that she loved doing and being with people," he said.

He is, however, clear about his long-term goal: "I just want justice."

Video from BBC News aired on Thursday showed police officers and police tape around a residence on the Shetland Islands; it also shows a damaged vehicle being pulled from the water.

Police would not say what happened with the vehicle, only that a man, who they described as the 39-year-old suspect, was taken to hospital.

"This has been a huge shock for the small and close-knit community of Sandness. I'd like to send my sincere condolences to the family and everyone concerned," said local councillor Liz Peterson.

Global Affairs Canada told CBC News that it is aware of the death of a Canadian citizen in Scotland.

"Consular officials are contacting local authorities to obtain additional information. Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed," said spokesperson Grantly Franklin.