Fort McMurray father dies, 4 family members hurt after 2-vehicle crash northeast of Edmonton

A 46-year-old father from Fort McMurray died after a two-vehicle crash near Redwater on Wednesday that injured four members of his family and the driver of the other vehicle.

The man who died had been driving the family's vehicle at the time of the crash. He died in hospital later.

The collision occurred around 3 p.m. on Highway 28 and Township Road 574 just west of the town, Redwater RCMP said in a news release.

A lone driver in a vehicle northbound on Highway 28 collided with a southbound vehicle carrying five people, all members of one family.

Three people from the southbound vehicle were taken to hospital by ambulance. Two others from the same vehicle were flown to hospital by STARS air ambulance.

The four surviving family members remain in hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries, RCMP confirmed on Thursday.

The male driver of the northbound vehicle was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The highway was blocked and traffic was re-routed through the town. A collision analyst was called to the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, and no charges have been laid police said.

Redwater is about 60 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.