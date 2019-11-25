Father charged with murder in death of one-year-old son in Fort Saskatchewan

A 30-year-old father has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his one-year-old son in Fort Saskatchewan Saturday.

Damien Christopher Starrett is also charged with the assault of another his children, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, RCMP Insp. Mike McCauley told a news conference Monday.

Court records identify the dead child as Ares Starrett.

RCMP responded to a 911 call of a child in medical distress at 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The boy was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, McCauley said.

Starrett is known to police, McCauley said.

He has a long criminal history including convictions for assault, possession of a controlled substance, attempting to obstruct justice with a bribe, refusal to give a breath sample, mischief and tampering with a vehicle.

Starrett has been remanded in custody. He is scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan provincial court Thursday.