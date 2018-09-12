Father accused of killing his toddler son granted bail

An Edmonton man charged with second-degree murder in the death of his 19-month-old son has been granted bail.

Joey Crier, 27, has been in custody for almost 17 months.

He was granted bail Wednesday by Court of Queen's Bench Justice Brian Burrows.

The evidence presented at the hearing and the judge's reasons for his decision are subject to a publication ban.

Crier, who has no criminal record, has been ordered to live with his mother at Pigeon Lake, to surrender his passport, to abstain from drinking alcohol or taking non-prescription drugs, and cannot be in the presence of anyone under the age of 18.

Crier was not in the Edmonton courthouse for the bail decision.

"I am sure that he will be very happy with the decision," defence lawyer Amanda Hart-Dowhun said. "It's been a long time [in custody]."

The bruised body of Anthony Raine was found in April 2017 outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in north Edmonton.

At the time, police said they believed the little boy died from head trauma some time before his body was left there. He was not found until three days later.

Crier and his then-girlfriend, Tasha-Lee Mack, were arrested a few days later. In addition to second-degree murder, they also face charges of criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life.

Mack was granted bail in June 2018. Crier applied for bail not long afterward.

A four-week trial for Crier and Mack is scheduled to begin on June 2, 2019.

The body of 19-month-old Anthony Raine was found outside an Edmonton church in April 2017. (Facebook)



