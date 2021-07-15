Father, 49, drowns after rescuing son, 3, at Leduc County's Wizard Lake

A 49-year-old man drowned Wednesday evening after saving his three-year-old son at a lake in Leduc County.

Leduc RCMP were called to Wizard Lake, about 68 kilometres south of Edmonton, around 7:20 p.m. for a drowning at Jubilee Park, the lake's day-use area.

The man's body was not recovered Wednesday night. RCMP said a search for the man will resume Thursday with the RCMP dive team.

RCMP were scheduled to speak about water safety on Thursday because of a string of recent drownings in the province.

"So far in 2021, Alberta RCMP have responded to 14 drownings," Staff Sgt. Brent Meyer of Central Alberta District RCMP said in a news release.

"Drownings are usually preventable," said Meyer, who is a marine instructor with Alberta RCMP. "A few easy precautions can help you enjoy Alberta's waterways safely."