Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon in southeast Edmonton that claimed the lives of a father and his young son.

Edmonton police say officers responded to a report of a shooting outside a business in the area of 50th Street and Ellerslie Road around noon.

Officers found a 41-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy in medical distress. Both died from their injuries at the scene.

"We are sad to report that a child lost their life today as a result of this violent event," Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey with the Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section said in a news release.

"The loss or injury of children as a result of gunfire is unfathomable and we urge anyone with information that may assist this investigation to come forward as soon as possible."

Police said the deaths are considered suspicious and "detectives have determined this was a targeted event."

Police said a nearby vehicle fire may be linked to the scene. The vehicle was found in the area of 34th Street and Township Road 510, north of Beaumont in Edmonton, police said.

Police are investigating whether this vehicle found in the area of 34th Street and Township Road 510 is connected with the shooting. (David Bajer/CBC)

No one was located inside the vehicle and no injuries have been reported as a result of the fire, police said. Officers continue to investigate if there is a link to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police.