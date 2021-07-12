Woman dead after train and SUV collide near Wetaskiwin, Alta.

A woman is dead and a child is in hospital after a train and vehicle collided about six kilometres northwest of Wetaskiwin, Alta., on Highway 2A and Township Road 470.

Wetaskiwin RCMP were called there at around 3:50 p.m. Sunday.

RCMP said in a news release that they believe the SUV was travelling westbound on Township Road 470 when a moving northbound train collided with it at a crossing.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene, while the child in the vehicle was transported to Edmonton via ambulance.

Wetaskiwin RCMP and Canadian Pacific Railway police continue to investigate.

RCMP will not be releasing the name of the woman, according to the news release.