Fatal collision between car and train near Ponoka, Alta.

A woman is dead after a train and vehicle collided just south of Ponoka, Alta. on Highway 2A and Metejka Road.

Ponoka RCMP were called there at around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

RCMP said in a news release police were dispatched to a report of a collision. Emergency medical services, fire rescue and the Canadian Pacific Railway police also attended.

A 26-year-old woman from Ponoka was declared dead at the scene. She was the vehicle's sole occupant.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

On Sunday, a woman was killed and a child taken to hospital after an SUV and train collided further north near Wetaskiwin, Alta.