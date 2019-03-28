New
Downtown Edmonton stabbing deemed homicide
A fatal stabbing in downtown Edmonton on Thursday morning has been deemed a homicide by Edmonton Police following an autopsy.
Victim found injured and lying on the ground Thursday morning, died in hospital
A fatal stabbing in downtown Edmonton on Thursday morning has been deemed a homicide by Edmonton Police following an autopsy.
The Edmonton Medical Examiner's autopsy results confirm that a 48-year-old woman died from stab wounds, police said in a news release Friday.
Edmonton Police have not released the victim's name, but CBC News has identified her as Rose Cutknife.
Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of 100th Street and 105A Avenue on Thursday morning at 7:15 a.m.
Cutknife was found injured and lying on the ground in a parking lot next to the nearby George Spady Centre. She died in hospital.
Homicide detectives continue to investigate.