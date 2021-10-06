Notorious landlord Abdullah Shah fatally shot outside Edmonton home

Notorious inner-city landlord Abdullah Shah was fatally shot outside his Edmonton home late Sunday.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Shah, 59, was found injured outside a home in the area of Heath Road and Riverbend Road around 10 p.m. by officers responding to a weapons complaint, police said in a news release Monday.

Paramedics took Shah to hospital where he died, police said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Investigators remained outside the home at 374 Heath Road Monday morning. The two-storey home is owned by Shah, land titles documents show.

Police tape was strung across the front yard and into the street.

A silver truck with a window shattered was parked in the driveway. Underneath the truck, a blue tarp covered something on the ground.

Multiple bullet holes were visible in the front window of the home.

Investigators were outside the home at 374 Heath Road Monday morning. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

Last August, Shah was shot in the jaw at one of his inner-city properties but recovered after a stay in hospital.

Shah, also known as Carmen Pervez, once said he owned about 100 properties across the city.

He has a criminal record going back to 1983, including drug and mortgage fraud convictions and has been the subject of numerous EPS investigations.

Police said investigators are looking to speak to the driver of a light-coloured Toyota 4Runner who was driving westbound on Heath Road at 9:54 p.m. Sunday.

Dash-cam footage from the area may help in the investigation, police said.

Anyone who was driving in the area of Riverbend Road and Terwillegar Drive on Sunday between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., is asked to contact police.

Investigators are also asking for anyone with residential CCTV to contact them.