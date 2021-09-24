Homicide detectives investigate fatal south Edmonton shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night in south Edmonton.

Police were called to the scene of the shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and 106th Street around 9 p.m., police said in a news release Friday.

Two injured males were taken to hospital but one of them died of his injuries, police said.

The second person remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The EPS Homicide Section has since taken over the investigation. No arrests have been made, police said.

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled, police said.