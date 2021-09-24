Skip to Main Content
Homicide detectives investigate fatal south Edmonton shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night in south Edmonton. 

One person was killed, another injured

Police were called to the scene of the shooting in the area of 23rd Avenue and 106th Street around 9 p.m., police said in a news release Friday.

Two injured males were taken to hospital but one of them died of his injuries, police said.

The second person remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

The EPS Homicide Section has since taken over the investigation. No arrests have been made, police said.

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled, police said. 

