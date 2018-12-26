Skip to Main Content
Fatal shooting by Edmonton police under investigation by ASIRT
Updated

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting in east Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.

Neighbours report hearing succession of gunshots

CBC News
Police survey the scene at the Urban Village condo complex on Wednesday afternoon after a fatal-officer involved shooting. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating a fatal shooting by an Edmonton police officer Wednesday afternoon in the city's east end.

Around 3 p.m., a CBC News videographer saw a heavy police presence, including a tactical unit, outside the Urban Village condo complex near 79th Avenue and 71st Street.

Police vehicles parked outside an east-Edmonton condo complex. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

Several people who live nearby told CBC News they heard what sounded like 10 gunshots in quick succession.

A red Chevrolet SUV, taped off by police, appeared to have several bullet holes on the passenger side door. 

"It was very scary," said Alanna Johnson, who lives across from complex.

A Chevrolet SUV at the scene, taped off by police, appears to have several bullet holes in the passenger side of the vehicle. (Nathan Gross/CBC)

"They were quite loud. I thought they were right out on the street. So I jumped down to the ground right away and grabbed my daughter and said, 'stay down because I don't know where these shots are coming from,' " she said.

In a tweet, ASIRT said it will follow up with more details later.

Police investigate at the scene of Wednesday's officer-involved fatal shooting. (Allison Dragsten)
