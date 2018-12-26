Fatal shooting by Edmonton police under investigation by ASIRT
Neighbours report hearing succession of gunshots
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating a fatal shooting by an Edmonton police officer Wednesday afternoon in the city's east end.
Around 3 p.m., a CBC News videographer saw a heavy police presence, including a tactical unit, outside the Urban Village condo complex near 79th Avenue and 71st Street.
Several people who live nearby told CBC News they heard what sounded like 10 gunshots in quick succession.
A red Chevrolet SUV, taped off by police, appeared to have several bullet holes on the passenger side door.
"It was very scary," said Alanna Johnson, who lives across from complex.
"They were quite loud. I thought they were right out on the street. So I jumped down to the ground right away and grabbed my daughter and said, 'stay down because I don't know where these shots are coming from,' " she said.
In a tweet, ASIRT said it will follow up with more details later.