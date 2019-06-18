Fatal rollover in northern Alberta leads to impaired driving charge

A man is facing a charge of impaired driving causing death after a woman was killed in a rollover early Monday in northern Alberta.

Five people were in a van when it left the road and rolled on Highway 750, 100 kilometres northeast of High Prairie, at 4 a.m., RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Myrna Leigh Gladue, 42, of Atikameg First Nation, was pronounced dead at the scene. The four other occupants escaped with minor injuries.

The 45-year-old driver was arrested and is scheduled to appear in Slave Lake provincial court Wednesday.