Edmonton woman killed in single-vehicle rollover
Edmonton police say a woman is dead after a single-vehicle rollover Wednesday evening.
Rollover happened at Manning Drive and 18th Street
Edmonton police say a woman is dead after a single-vehicle rollover in the city's northeast Wednesday evening.
The rollover happened at Manning Drive and 18th Street around 8:30 p.m.
Police say they're in the process of contacting next of kin and that further information would be released on Thursday.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
