Driver, 27, killed while fleeing from Edmonton police

A 27-year-old man fleeing from Edmonton police was killed late Sunday when the truck he was driving hit a light standard on Jasper Avenue.

Officers saw a black Dodge Ram driving erratically at around 9:50 p.m., police said in a news release Monday. 

When the truck turned west onto Jasper Avenue from 90th Street, officers attempted to pull it over.

The truck sped away, running a red light at 92nd Street before hitting a light pole at Alex Taylor Road, police said.

The driver died at the scene. A 21-year-old female passenger was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which examines incidents involving police resulting in serious injury or death and serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct, is investigating.

