Driver of pickup truck sought in fatal hit-and-run near Red Deer on Sunday

A man who was walking near Highway 2A north of Red Deer on Sunday was struck and killed by a truck that left the scene without stopping.

The incident happened at about 3:40 p.m. when a pickup truck heading south on Highway 2A hit the pedestrian near the railroad tracks north of Red Deer, RCMP said in a news release.

The 31-year-old man was taken by air ambulance to hospital in Calgary where he later died from his injuries.

Police said they are looking for assistance to locate the driver of the vehicle, which was last seen travelling westbound on Township Road 391 toward the C&E Trail.

The vehicle is described as a black or dark-blue, GMC or Chevrolet quarter-ton truck. The pickup had a canopy and was pulling a flat-deck trailer carrying a blue sport motorcycle.