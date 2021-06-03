Charges pending after pedestrian struck and killed by car on sidewalk

Charges are pending against a 31-year-old man after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on the sidewalk in the city's northwest, Edmonton police say.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a Subaru WRX travelling north on 142nd Street lost control and veered off the road just north of 153rd Avenue, police said in a news release Thursday.

The car struck a female on the east sidewalk, police said. She died at the scene.

Police did not provide any details on her age or identity.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The man will face charges including impaired driving, police said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the EPS major collision investigations section continues its investigation.