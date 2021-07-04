Pedestrian, 31, dies after being struck by car near Sherwood Park early Sunday, RCMP say

A man from Sherwood Park has died after being hit by a car early Sunday morning, police say.

First responders rushed to a scene on Wye Road, just east of Sherwood Park, after RCMP in Strathcona County received a call around 12:30 a.m. about a vehicle-pedestrian collision.

Investigators believe the car was heading west on Wye Road when it collided with a pedestrian, police say.

The pedestrian, a 31-year-old man from Sherwood Park, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old boy driving the car and his female passenger, both from Edmonton, were not injured, police say.

Wye Road, between Range Road 224 and Range Road 225, was blocked off to traffic for several hours Sunday morning but has reopened. Emergency crews are no longer on scene.

RCMP are investigating the collision.

Sherwood Park is a hamlet nearly 15 kilometres east of Edmonton.

