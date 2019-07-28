Police investigating fatal pedestrian collision in south Edmonton

A 57-year old man is dead after he ran into traffic and was hit by an SUV driving on a busy south Edmonton boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a collision on Gateway Boulevard northbound between 41 Avenue SW and the Gateway Park Information Centre around 4:40 p.m., Edmonton Police Services said in a news release Saturday.

Police say the man reportedly ran into traffic and was hit by a Ford Expedition SUV.

EMS responded to the collision, but the man died on scene.

As of Saturday night, police reduced Gateway Boulevard down to one lane between 41 Avenue SW and the information centre as the EPS Major Collision Investigation Section investigates.

Police are asking motorists to seek alternate routes.