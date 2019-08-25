Motorcyclist dies in collision with minivan near Rimbey, Alta.

A man is dead after a collision between a motorcycle and minivan near Rimbey, Alta., early Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to Highway 20 near Township Road 422 around 12:40 p.m. after a motorcycle collided with a minivan travelling the opposite direction, RCMP said in a news release.

The lone rider of the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The six occupants of the van were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, RCMP said.

Traffic was diverted temporarily while a collision analyst examined the scene, which has since been cleared, RCMP said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.