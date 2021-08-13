'We're just absolutely numb': Fatal moose collision is 2nd tragedy in 5 months for Alberta family
Adam Vande Guchte died just months after his stepsister was stabbed at school
Family members of the young man who died after his car hit a moose west of Edmonton this week are reeling after losing two loved ones in just five months.
Tracy Poliak said the death of her stepbrother, Adam Vande Guchte, came less than five months after his 17-year-old stepsister, Jennifer Winkler, was fatally stabbed at her Leduc high school.
Dylan Pountney has been charged with first-degree murder in the mid-March attack.
"We're just absolutely numb at this point," Poliak said Friday in an interview with CBC News.
"We just keep asking why — why us, why is this happening?"
Vande Guchte, 21, died at the University of Alberta Hospital on Tuesday after his Subaru hit a moose on the Yellowhead Highway.
He was doing the early-morning commute from his home in the hamlet of Wabamun to his job at the Trestle Creek Golf Resort, about 35 kilometres west, said Poliak.
The collision happened near Range Road 55 before sunrise. Police said a moose was found dead near the highway.
Adam was the son of David Vande Guchte and Jacqueline Brodeur-Vande Guchte.
David is married to Poliak's mom; Jennifer was Poliak's half-sister.
Poliak said her mother and stepfather travelled to the hospital immediately after hearing about the collision and were with Adam when he died.
Poliak, 30, said she got along well with her younger stepbrother, who loved driving boats and playing golf.
As of Friday, Poliak's crowdfunding campaign to cover the family's funeral costs and other expenses had raised more than $12,500.
Alvin Clark, owner and general manager of the Trestle Creek Golf Resort, said staff will gather at the golf course on Tuesday night to honour Vande Guchte.
Clark said he was a well-liked member of the golf course's maintenance team.
"Everybody's feeling it here — we're hurting," he said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?