'We're just absolutely numb': Fatal moose collision is 2nd tragedy in 5 months for Alberta family

Family members of the young man who died after his car hit a moose west of Edmonton this week are reeling after losing two loved ones in just five months.

Tracy Poliak said the death of her stepbrother, Adam Vande Guchte, came less than five months after his 17-year-old stepsister, Jennifer Winkler, was fatally stabbed at her Leduc high school.

Dylan Pountney has been charged with first-degree murder in the mid-March attack.

"We're just absolutely numb at this point," Poliak said Friday in an interview with CBC News.

"We just keep asking why — why us, why is this happening?"

Vande Guchte, 21, died at the University of Alberta Hospital on Tuesday after his Subaru hit a moose on the Yellowhead Highway.

He was doing the early-morning commute from his home in the hamlet of Wabamun to his job at the Trestle Creek Golf Resort, about 35 kilometres west, said Poliak.

The collision happened near Range Road 55 before sunrise. Police said a moose was found dead near the highway.

Adam was the son of David Vande Guchte and Jacqueline Brodeur-Vande Guchte.

David is married to Poliak's mom; Jennifer was Poliak's half-sister.

Poliak said her mother and stepfather travelled to the hospital immediately after hearing about the collision and were with Adam when he died.

Poliak, 30, said she got along well with her younger stepbrother, who loved driving boats and playing golf.

Adam Vande Guchte loved to golf and was a member of the course maintenance team at Trestle Creek Golf Resort near Entwhistle, Alta. (Submitted by Tracy Poliak)

As of Friday, Poliak's crowdfunding campaign to cover the family's funeral costs and other expenses had raised more than $12,500.

Alvin Clark, owner and general manager of the Trestle Creek Golf Resort, said staff will gather at the golf course on Tuesday night to honour Vande Guchte.

Clark said he was a well-liked member of the golf course's maintenance team.

"Everybody's feeling it here — we're hurting," he said.