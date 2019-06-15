Child and man dead after house fire in Plamondon, Alta.

A child and a man are dead after a fire destroyed a home in Plamondon, Alta., early Saturday morning, police said.

Lac La Biche RCMP responded to a house fire around 12:45 a.m in the hamlet about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Lac La Biche and Plamondon fire departments also responded, but the flames destroyed the house.

An adult woman was airlifted to hospital. Two bodies were found inside the home. They're believed to be an adult male and a child, La La Biche RCMP said in a news release Saturday.

No other houses were affected, police said.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner and the RCMP are investigating.