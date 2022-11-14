4 found dead after house fire in rural northern Alberta community

Four people are dead after a fire ripped through a home Saturday in the northern Alberta community of Fox Lake.

RCMP have not yet confirmed the identities of the deceased, but police believe that children are among the dead, said RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff.

RCMP in Fox Lake were called to the scene on Barge Road around 6:40 a.m. on Saturday. By the time officers arrived, the residence was destroyed and likely had been on fire for some time, RCMP said.

The remains of the four dead were discovered inside the burning home on Sunday, with the assistance of fire investigators and a cadaver dog.

Fox Lake is about 150 kilometres east of High Level and about 550 kilometres north of Edmonton.

"Fire investigators were flown into the community along with cadaver dogs and an investigation and search took place and there were four deceased people found within that house," Savinkoff said.

"RCMP are working with the medical examiner to identify the four deceased individuals and confirm the cause of death."

Two children, a five-year-old girl and 11-year-old boy, manged to escape the burning home, Savinkoff said.

Police believe the children made their way to the home of a neighbour before they were taken to the the Fox Lake nursing station.

"They were able to exit the home, whether on their own or possibly with assistance," he said.

"It was a fairly remote location of the first nation community so communication was a little difficult and it appears that could been part of the delay, why eventually it was the nursing station that called it in."

The children were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing but the fire does not appear suspicious, RCMP said.