2 adults, 3 children killed in house fire northwest of Edmonton

Five people, including three children, died in a house fire Thursday in a small hamlet northwest of Edmonton.

Firefighters and police were called to a home in Rochfort Bridge at 4 p.m. local time, but despite "extensive efforts" the house was destroyed, RCMP said Friday in a news release.

Cpl. Deanna Fontaine said there is nothing to indicate the deaths resulted from criminal activity.

At 1:30 a.m. Friday, firefighters reported that the remains of one person had been found in the home.

A more extensive search of the residence was delayed until 9 a.m., when four additional bodies were recovered.

The victims are "believed to be two adults and three children," RCMP said in the release.

Rochfort Bridge is a small community of about 50 people. Michelle Trudzik works at a local store and said she knows the family that's believed to have died.

"Everyone's devastated," Trudzik said. "Everyone's just trying to wrap their head around it."

Joe Blakeman, the reeve of Lac Ste. Anne County, was still waiting to learn details about the fire on Friday afternoon.

"Automatically what goes through my mind is, 'Oh my God,'" Blakeman said. "It's a tragedy and it's going to be ongoing throughout our community for so much time down the road because of everybody that's involved."

The Office of the Fire Commissioner and the RCMP continue to investigate.

Police are not releasing the names of the victims.

Rochfort Bridge is 130 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.