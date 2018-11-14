Suspect in fatal hit-and-run charged nine months after Red Deer death

A 29-year-old man has been charged in relation to a fatal hit and run in north Red Deer last spring.

On March 11, a 38-year-old man was standing beside a parked vehicle on 76th Street when he was struck by a red truck, which drove off.

RCMP recovered the truck a month later.

After a lengthy investigation, RCMP identified a suspect who had relocated to Nipawin, Sask. Officers arrested him Monday and returned him to Red Deer to face charges.

"While criminal charges cannot replace the loss of a loved one, we are hopeful that this will help the victim's family and friends to find some closure," Sgt. Kevin Halwa said in news release Wednesday.

"Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected by this tragic event."

The suspect is charged with one Criminal Code violation: failure to stop or remain at the scene of accident involving a death.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Dec. 5.