Woman dead, child and man in hospital after head-on crash Sunday morning, RCMP say

A woman is dead, and a child and man are in hospital following a head-on collision early Sunday morning in which alcohol is believed to be a factor, RCMP say.

Around 12:30 a.m., Morinville RCMP responded to the collision at Highway 28 and Sturgeon Road, in Sturgeon County, Alta., just north of Edmonton.

A woman, driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee, died from her injuries shortly after the collision. A child passenger was injured and sent to Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton via STARS air ambulance, police say.

The man driving the other vehicle, a Ford F-150, was taken to hospital with "unknown injuries," police say.

Investigators say they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. Morinville RCMP and an RCMP collision reconstructionist are still investigating.

The intersection was closed for a period of time Sunday morning, but has since reopened to traffic, RCMP say.